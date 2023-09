New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew proclaimed on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the Democrat Party today bears no resemblance to its old days.

Speaking in what appears to be a shift of party realignments, Van Drew says, "It shouldn't even be called the Democratic Party. This is not your father's or your grandmother's Democratic party. This is a new socialist party that wants to change the entire social structure and fabric of the United States of America. This is no joke. And if we don't stand up and prevent that, there's something wrong with us."

