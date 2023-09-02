Pence to Newsmax: GOP Has Chance for 'Realignment Election'

The Republican Party has the chance for a "realignment election" in 2024 that will allow the GOP not only to carry a bigger House majority but to gain power in the states, former Vice President Mike Pence told Newsmax Saturday.

"I think at the end of the day it's going to be absolutely essential that the people of Iowa and New Hampshire and Nevada, South Carolina, and every Republican voter do their level to fashion a standard bearer who will meet this moment and not just defeat Joe Biden," Pence told Newsmax's "America Right Now," while discussing his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.

"I think we've got a chance with new leadership in the Republican Party to really have a realignment election to carry not only a bigger majority in the House and [win] the Senate and statehouses around the country," Pence added.

It is important to realign the country after the Biden administration's record that has weakened the United States at home and abroad, caused families to struggle under his economy, created a crisis at the southern border, and put "liberties under assault," said Pence.

"We need not only a new Republican president, but we need new strong majorities," he added. "I believe in my heart of hearts that Republican voters are going to give us new leadership in this party fitted to the times, and I'm going to work my heart out to earn that right."

He further pointed out that the race is still early, but with Labor Day being this weekend, "that's traditionally where the starting gun fires in politics."

