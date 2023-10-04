Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: GOP 'Can't Dwell' on McCarthy Vote

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans must "move on" from the vote to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., or the GOP risks losing control of the House in the next election.

When asked on "Newsline" if he supports House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, one of the leading candidates to succeed McCarthy, Van Drew, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said, "I support any good candidate" for the office.

He added, "It is time for us to move forward, I support Jim Jordan, I support [House Majority Leader] Steve Scalise," another candidate for the post. "They are both good men that will do a great job."

Van Drew said "We can't dwell on the past at this point," but, he added, "I'd ask people to remember one thing: every single Democrat voted against Kevin McCarthy, every single Democrat on the floor of the House of Representatives voted against him, so it is time now that we move on because if we're not careful, we could lose the majority and we're not going to let that happen."

The congressman noted that the House is "going to have a new speaker, we're going to get this done next week, and we're going to deal with the real issues."

When asked why a vote on a new speaker won't take place this week, Van Drew said, "Believe me, there's constant phone calls, conversations, [and] meetings" to be held before a vote can take place.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!