Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: DirecTV Move About 'Future of the Country'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax Thursday that DirecTV's decision to deplatform Newsmax is about "constitutional rights" and the "future of the country."

"This is bigger than even DirecTV," Van Drew said during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "This is bigger than any of us. This is about freedom, it's about America. It's about the right to have discourse and discussion about ideas and visions and the future of the country."

"It's what we do, it's what we've always done in America," he continued. "Now to take that away because a particular company or a particular political party has so much power they can actually take you off and you don't have the ability to give your message to discuss what you believe — this is what happens in authoritarian regimes. It doesn't happen in America."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, blocking its delivery to more than 13 million customers on the satellite service, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse.

The move is the second time in the past year that AT&T has canceled a conservative channel, having deplatformed One America News Network (OAN) last April.

AT&T's decision to cancel OAN came shortly after House Democrats under Nancy Pelosi wrote to major cable and satellite companies, including DirecTV, demanding that OAN, Newsmax, and Fox News be removed for spreading "misinformation."

"We are a hair away, a step away, from losing our freedom," Van Drew said. "I keep telling people this. It's really important stuff."

"To think that a political party and a corporation can get together and actually stop the flow of information, discussion and ideas is really sick and really wrong and it has to stop," he continued. "If we want to save America, one of the most important things we have to save is freedom of speech."

The Garden State congressman stressed the importance of fighting back and said that "what President [Donald] Trump said was extremely important."

The former president joined the outcry against AT&T DirecTV's removal of Newsmax on Wednesday night, calling the move "disgusting" and a "big blow to the Republican Party and to America itself."

Van Drew said Americans should "go to their Congress people and ask them to have hearings."

"Ask them to stand up, to speak up," he said. "I'm certainly going to push for hearings and discussions about this. I think it's more than necessary — it's absolutely important for the future of our nation."

"It isn't just this," he added. "It's everything it encompasses and what it represents."

