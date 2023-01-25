Catholic League's Donohue Calls on Faithful to Cancel DirecTV

Catholic League President Bill Donohue Wednesday called on Catholics who use DirecTV to cancel their subscriptions and find a new carrier after the service dropped Newsmax because it wants to "cancel" the news network's conservative voice and because the network offers a "fair presentation" of Catholic issues.

"DirecTV, which is mostly owned by AT&T, has decided to drop Newsmax, the cable TV station that offers quality political discourse," Donohue said in a statement. "Why? Because Newsmax provides for a conservative viewpoint, and the left-wing operators who run DirecTV want to cancel that voice."

AT&T's DirecTV, at midnight Tuesday cut Newsmax's signal and immediately shut the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

The carrier, Donohue said, "is claiming the decision to drop Newsmax has to do with a quarrel over fees," but he called that "nonsense."

"Newsmax, which has the 4th highest TV ratings of any cable channel, has made it clear that the real issue is its political viewpoint," he said. "Some Democrats in Congress have been feeding the cancel culture with veiled appeals to government censorship of cable and satellite TV providers."

"It is important that Newsmax succeed," he added. "It disseminates a fair presentation of Catholic issues, making it a unique enterprise in TV land."

