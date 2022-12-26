Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: VP Should Have Invited Immigrants In

Vice President Kamala Harris should have invited the migrants inside that were dropped off by busloads at her home at the Naval Observatory on Christmas Eve and taken care of them if she is "so in favor" of the nation's open border that she's never visited, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax on Monday.

"She has a very big residence and plenty of room that could have fed them, kept them warm, given them blow-up beds that they could have slept on," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now. "She should have invited them in and they should have started a nice soup and kitchen food line in her residence there … she could have taken care of them for a while and actually given them a wonderful Christmas."

Saturday, three busloads of migrants, sent by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, were dropped off near Harris' home during the weekend's below-freezing temperatures. A local aid group, the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, relocated them to a church.

But Van Drew on Monday said that it's time for Harris and the nation's sanctuary cities to find out, like the border states have, what it is like to take care of migrants who haven't been tested for health issues or who have been bringing fentanyl or other drugs into the nation.

"What's happening to these people, quite frankly, is awful, and it's due to her policies, to the policies of this majority and this Democratic Party," said Van Drew. "They need a good taste of reality."

Meanwhile, there has been a court-ordered delay on lifting Title 42, the Trump-era policy keeping migrants from crossing based on control of the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, and Van Drew said he hopes the delay continues.

"I don't know that we need it for its original intention, although we probably do because we don't know health-wise what's going on with all these people who are spreading all over our country and the United States," he said. "I think we also needed just to control the numbers. We need to stay in the return to Mexico policy."

But mostly, the United States needs to find out where the migrants are coming from so they can be sent back to their home countries, said Van Drew.

"We don't have the finances in our country right now, and we don't have the ability to take care of all these people," he said. "Immigration is a wonderful thing. It's all how we came here, but what they're doing by breaking the law.

"It just sets a bad example and makes our country more dangerous and hurts our country, and I can't believe any good legislator, any congressman, any senator, any president would be for this. It's really truly shameful."

