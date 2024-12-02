Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Pardon Hypocritical

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is hypocritical.

"He pledged that he was not going to do this, that he was not going to pardon his son," Van Drew said on "National Report." "The issue here is not the pardon. Presidents grant pardons. And, you know, we all knew that he was going to pardon his son. Why don't you step up, tell the truth and say, I'm going to pardon him?"

The president on Sunday pardoned spared the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions, reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Van Drew said anyone else would have been treated differently.

"Nobody else would be treated like this," Van Drew said. "Yes, pardons are given. President Trump has done pardons, but first of all, if you ask President Trump, he would say, Yes, I'm going to grant this pardon, and that would be the end of it."

While other lawmakers have raised the issue of impeaching Joe Biden, Van Drew said he would prefer to focus on improving the Justice Department and FBI.

"I want to button up our borders. I want to make sure that our cities become safer and better, and that we have good prosecutors," Van Drew said. "I want our economy to turn around. Let's sweep all this crap out. It's time to get rid of it all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com