WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | joe biden | hunter biden | donald trump

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Pardon Hypocritical

By    |   Monday, 02 December 2024 12:45 PM EST

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is hypocritical.

"He pledged that he was not going to do this, that he was not going to pardon his son," Van Drew said on "National Report." "The issue here is not the pardon. Presidents grant pardons. And, you know, we all knew that he was going to pardon his son. Why don't you step up, tell the truth and say, I'm going to pardon him?"

The president on Sunday pardoned spared the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions, reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.

Van Drew said anyone else would have been treated differently.

"Nobody else would be treated like this," Van Drew said. "Yes, pardons are given. President Trump has done pardons, but first of all, if you ask President Trump, he would say, Yes, I'm going to grant this pardon, and that would be the end of it."

While other lawmakers have raised the issue of impeaching Joe Biden, Van Drew said he would prefer to focus on improving the Justice Department and FBI.

"I want to button up our borders. I want to make sure that our cities become safer and better, and that we have good prosecutors," Van Drew said. "I want our economy to turn around. Let's sweep all this crap out. It's time to get rid of it all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, is hypocritical.
jeff van drew, joe biden, hunter biden, donald trump
305
2024-45-02
Monday, 02 December 2024 12:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved