Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Raid 'More Like Russian State Than It Is America'

The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is "more like a Russian state than it is America," Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday night.

"This would never be done to a president of the United States, and I have a sadness in my heart for what this means for America," Van Drew told "Prime News." "We're on the precipice of losing this country if we keep doing these types of things. It has to stop."

Trump said Monday his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was "under siege" by FBI agents executing a search warrant.

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before."

He said he was cooperating with "relevant government agencies" regarding a series of "investigations" going on.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," he wrote in the statement, adding they broke into one of his safes on the property as well.

Department of Justice officials did not comment to the Associated Press for the story, or say if Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of President Joe Biden, authorized the search.

"This is frightening: They come after a former president who constantly had all eyes on him," Van Drew said. "I mean, you always had Secret Service. There are people who are watching him. There's no big surprise that I think that they're going to find maybe something that they'll create, but they think they have the right to go after Donald Trump because he's Donald Trump, because he's a Republican, and because they don't like him."

Van Drew said such a move is the fault of "a terrible Attorney General Merrick Garland, a terrible majority in Congress, an awful president, and an FBI at the very top levels."

"What they are doing is something I never believed we could see in the United States of America," Van Drew concluded. "There is going to be a backlash. I think people are tired of it. They know it's wrong. It just doesn't stop. These people can't give up, and they will keep going after President Trump."

