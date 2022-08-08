Lara Trump: Raid Aims to Tarnish Trump Ahead of Presidential Run

Donald Trump's daughter-in law, commenting on Monday's FBI raid at the ex-president's Mar-a-Lago, suggested the timing of the action is a major part of its purpose -- she said it was bluntly aimed at inflicting political damage on Trump as the onetime president is poised to make another run for the high office official.

Appearing on Fox News, Lara Trump, wife of Trump's son Eric, said the records search by FBI agents came as a shock to Trump.

She joined in a chorus of prominent figures lambasting the search, calling it an attempt to damage him politically ahead of imminent plans to run again.

They are terrified he's going to announce any day that he's running for president in 2024 and this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump as though they haven't already done enough.

Trump has yet to officially announce his plans for 2024, many analysts, observers and prominent Republicans have suggested it's highly likely that he will run. Many have assumed he might be waiting until the midterm elections in November, when Republicans are hoping to reclaim control of one or both chambers of Congress.

In political rallies, he has repeatedly offered tantalizing comments suggesting he fully plans to enter the race, but has not said so definitively.