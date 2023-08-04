Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Archer Showed Bidens' 'Tag Team'

Devon Archer's testimony this week showed a "real tag team" between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and "it's disgusting," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Friday.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden was the merchandise and his son was the salesman," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You're selling America down the drain, and by the way, [Hunter] didn't even register as a foreign agent, which he should have."

During his closed-door testimony Monday, Archer told House members that he was present on 20 different occasions when the then-vice president took part during dinner calls or business meetings with Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden said deals could be sealed with the "prize" of hearing his father's voice over the phone, said Archer in an interview.

Van Drew added that he's ready to move to impeach President Biden over the revelations that have surfaced about him.

"I'm pushing for it," he said. "I've put it out on my social media. I've told the speaker. I've said it publicly, have said it on the [House] floor … August is a bad month. But when we're back, it's time to go. This is really bad. It's really corrupt and it's really wrong."

However, he said that he does agree with other GOP leaders that if an impeachment of Biden is to succeed, the move must be done in a measured, deliberate fashion.

"We should do it correctly because the better that we do it … the stronger we will be," Van Drew added. "We don't want to be weak-kneed. We don't want to be afraid. It's time to move."

He added that he doesn't want House Republicans to emulate the House Democrats and their impeachment of former President Donald Trump, as "we have to be measured."

"We have to be careful, but we've got to be tough," said Van Drew. "We've got to be strong and we've got to be strident. It is time."

