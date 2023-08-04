×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | devon archer | joe biden | hunter biden

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Archer Showed Bidens' 'Tag Team'

By    |   Friday, 04 August 2023 02:08 PM EDT

Devon Archer's testimony this week showed a "real tag team" between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and "it's disgusting," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Friday.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden was the merchandise and his son was the salesman," the New Jersey Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You're selling America down the drain, and by the way, [Hunter] didn't even register as a foreign agent, which he should have."

During his closed-door testimony Monday, Archer told House members that he was present on 20 different occasions when the then-vice president took part during dinner calls or business meetings with Hunter Biden.

The younger Biden said deals could be sealed with the "prize" of hearing his father's voice over the phone, said Archer in an interview.

Van Drew added that he's ready to move to impeach President Biden over the revelations that have surfaced about him.

"I'm pushing for it," he said. "I've put it out on my social media. I've told the speaker. I've said it publicly, have said it on the [House] floor … August is a bad month. But when we're back, it's time to go. This is really bad. It's really corrupt and it's really wrong."

However, he said that he does agree with other GOP leaders that if an impeachment of Biden is to succeed, the move must be done in a measured, deliberate fashion.

"We should do it correctly because the better that we do it … the stronger we will be," Van Drew added. "We don't want to be weak-kneed. We don't want to be afraid. It's time to move."

He added that he doesn't want House Republicans to emulate the House Democrats and their impeachment of former President Donald Trump, as "we have to be measured."

"We have to be careful, but we've got to be tough," said Van Drew. "We've got to be strong and we've got to be strident. It is time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Devon Archer's testimony this week showed a "real tag team" between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and "it's disgusting," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Friday.
jeff van drew, devon archer, joe biden, hunter biden
373
2023-08-04
Friday, 04 August 2023 02:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved