Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Devon Archer Key Witness to Biden Family Dealings

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday he hopes Devon Archer, a former business partner to Hunter Biden who has been compelled by subpoena to testify in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, can offer some insight into the Biden family’s alleged business deals abroad, including with China, Russia, and Ukraine.

Comer, the committee’s chair, is leading the investigation into alleged criminal activity involving President Joe Biden and members of his family, including his son Hunter. The committee issued a subpoena for Archer on Monday to give a deposition on Friday.

“Devon Archer certainly is a person of interest in our investigation,” Comer told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “He was someone that was on the inside with the Biden family. He knows exactly the level of participation that Joe Biden had within his family's influence peddling schemes, and we just want to give him an opportunity to tell us exactly what he knows about what the Bidens did to receive all this money that they're getting from countries all around the world and what level of involvement Joe Biden had.”

Archer founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners that he ran with Hunter Biden before he and Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings, which is at the center of bribery allegations regarding Joe Biden when he was vice president.

Archer was convicted in 2018 for conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud, but the judge who oversaw the trial, Ronnie Abrams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, granted Archer’s request for a new trial. The request was denied by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, and Archer was sentenced in February 2022 to a year and a day in prison. A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit denied his appeal of that sentence on June 7.

Newsmax reached out to Archer’s attorney, Matthew Schwartz, for comment.

Comer said he is frustrated by the double standard in which the DOJ has gone after Trump with such vigor while ignoring serious allegations involving Biden and his family.

“What we found out from the FBI, they sat on evidence for years now that would implicate Joe Biden in a bribery scheme,” Comer said. “Surely to goodness, the FBI knew just from the bank records that the banks had turned into the Treasury [Department] that this family was involved in laundering money through shell companies; that's called racketeering. And surely to goodness they knew that this family hadn't paid taxes on that money and that the only way this family could have been receiving that money is if Joe Biden we're providing something of value to these foreign nationals.

“And here the FBI had all along a document, and I'm going to say that there are many more documents in the FBI, alleging there's a recording and even more evidence of a bribery scheme. And yet they did absolutely nothing. Now compare that to what they've done with Donald Trump.”

