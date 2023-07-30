Comer: Devon Archer Can 'Be a Hero' With Biden Testimony

Hunter Biden's friend and former business associate Devon Archer has an "opportunity to be a hero" with his testimony before the House Oversight Committee Monday, its chair, Rep. James Comer, said Sunday.

"He has an opportunity to be a hero like the two whistleblowers were, like the judge in Delaware who rejected the sweetheart plea deal from the Department of Justice for Hunter Biden," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

Archer is expected to testify about several aspects of Hunter Biden's business dealings, including assertions that then-Vice President Joe Biden joined in with phone calls with his son and business associates.

"We know that [he] has met and communicated many, many times with Joe Biden about Burisma and other things, so this is going to be an opportunity for Devon Archer just to tell the truth," said Comer. "We have other bank statements that we've obtained that we have questions about pertaining to countries that we believe Archer may have knowledge of."

At the same time, Comer said that Archer has been "intimidated by the Biden legal team," but he hopes he saw Hunter Biden's "sweetheart plea deal" being rejected.

"I know that the president's legal team has been telling our witnesses that they don't need to cooperate with the committee, that nothing's going to happen to the Bidens," he said.

The committee also wants to bring in witnesses who can testify about Joe Biden's level of involvement in his family's business schemes, said Comer, but when asked if he believes Biden was directly involved, the congressman said he believes the president "knows about all of those things."

"Now, what level of involvement he had as a participant, we're investigating to find out, but there's no doubt in my mind that he knew about those things," said Comer. "And remember, he has consistently told the American people he had no knowledge of anything his family was doing with respect to foreign business transactions. We're about to find out throughout the whole month of August whether or not that statement was true."

Comer also said he doesn't know if Archer's testimony could lead to impeachment proceedings against Biden, as it would be House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan who would lead the inquiry.

"I know how I would vote on it, but I'm not the one that makes that decision," he said. "I lead the investigation. My job is to get the facts, to get evidence, and that's what I'm doing, and I think we've been doing a pretty good job by congressional standards thus far. Hopefully, this week will be a big week for us as we move forward with our investigation."

Meanwhile, Bartiromo reported that the Department of Justice sent a letter to the Southern District of New York Saturday to apprise the court of the status of Archer's appeal of his 2018 conviction on charges of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and securities fraud.

Archer was sentenced in February 2022 to a year and a day in prison, and a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit denied his appeal of that sentence on June 7.

"The Department of Justice is trying to nudge the judge to go ahead and sentence Devon Archer for something unrelated to what we're going to be talking to him about tomorrow," Comer said. "It's odd that it was issued on a Saturday, and it's odd that it's right before he's scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma."