March for Life President to Newsmax: Senate Abortion Bill 'Most Radical, Extreme'

The Women's Health Protection Act, set to come to a vote on the Senate floor, is the "most radical, extreme pro-abortion bill that we've seen entered into Congress ever in the history of this country," Jeanne Mancini, national president of March for Life, tells Newsmax.

"It would go much further than codifying Roe v. Wade," Mancini said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It would allow abortion on demand until the moment of birth. Even most pro-choice Americans know that aborting a seven-pound baby that's just not yet been born is wrong. It's morally evil. It's wrong."

The bill is not expected to pass in the evenly tied Senate, as it will need 60 votes, but Democrats are seeing the efforts as a symbolic push to put on record where members of Congress stand. Mancini said that even pro-choice Republicans know the bill goes too far.

Mancini also spoke out against protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices who back overruling the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion after a draft document on the issue was leaked last week.

"I think that what we're seeing is these protesters are trying to politicize the court," she said. "Roe v. Wade was very much a decision of judicial activism. Even Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that it was outside the parameters of what the Supreme Court is called to do. They created a right to abortion in the Constitution that wasn't there, and it's presented years and years of chaos for almost five decades."

However, Mancini said she does not believe the protests will impact the justices, but she still finds it "horrific" that President Joe Biden hasn't condemned the protesters.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, but Mancini said she's hoping for a Supreme Court ruling in June that will make the nation's standing be different next year, and that "voters would have their voices heard as to where they stand on abortion."