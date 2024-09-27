WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeanette nunez | hurricane helene | florida

Fla. Lt. Gov. Nunez to Newsmax: Recovery Process Begins After Hurricane

By    |   Friday, 27 September 2024 04:02 PM EDT

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez told Newsmax on Friday that she wants people in her state to focus on safety after Hurricane Helene.

The hurricane weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia on Friday after pounding northwest Florida overnight as a Category 4 storm.

"Oftentimes those fatalities occur post-storm when people start to drive back into neighborhoods," Nunez said on "American Agenda." "You should not drive into flood waters. Make sure you stay away from downed power lines. Generator usage is always a concern. Getting up on a ladder, trying to repair things. We want people to be safe because we know we're going to have a long recovery process."

Nunez said Florida is prepared to provide resources to residents to help with the recovery.

"We're with them," Nunez said. "We're going to continue to stand alongside them. The governor [Ron DeSantis] right now is assessing damage as we speak. He's going to make sure every resource is available."

Florida has instituted its own relief programs, including temporary housing, to help residents during the process, Nunez said.

"There will be no expense spared in terms of helping Floridians," Nunez said. "We want them to know our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that's suffering today. But we've been through this before and we'll come out on the other side stronger."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

