WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hurricane Helene Florida Georgia Mexico John

Helene Strengthens to Category 4 Hurricane as It Heads Toward Florida

Helene Strengthens to Category 4 Hurricane as It Heads Toward Florida
(Getty)

Thursday, 26 September 2024 06:56 PM EDT

Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a “catastrophic” storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S., forecasters said.

The storm was upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm Thursday. Landfall is expected by the evening.

States of emergency were declared in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Alabama.

In the Pacific, former Hurricane John strengthened Thursday morning back into a hurricane as it threatened areas of Mexico’s western coast with flash flooding and mudslides.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to strengthen as it moves eastward, possibly becoming a hurricane by the end of the week, forecasters said. Isaac was about 690 miles (1,115 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving east at about 12 mph (19 kph).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Fast-moving Hurricane Helene was advancing Thursday across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, threatening a "catastrophic" storm surge in northwestern parts of the state as well as damaging winds, rains and flash floods hundreds of miles inland across much of the...
Hurricane Helene Florida Georgia Mexico John
171
2024-56-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved