JD Vance to Newsmax: Dems Care More About Woke Values Than Good Jobs

Democrats care less about helping working people get jobs than instilling woke values in your children, Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance told Newsmax Tuesday.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m a Republican. I’m running as a Republican in this race,” Vance told “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump and invited to speak at Trump’s Ohio rally over the weekend, Vance elaborated on why he is a conservative and why he is running as a Republican.

After host Greg Kelly asked him about his famous book, "Hillbilly Elegy," which Netflix later released as a movie, Vance talked about how the book is a story of his family that came from southeastern Kentucky to Ohio for his grandfather to work in the steel mill.

“My grandparents were the sorts of people who, 50 years ago, were conservative Democrats,” Vance said, However, “Democrats completely forgot about working people. They care more about, you know, socially woke values and teaching your children that there are 42 genders than they do about ensuring you have a good job, and that's one of the reasons why I'm a Republican.”

When asked what he would focus on should he be elected to the Senate, Vance answered that border security would be his top priority, adding that “the amount of fentanyl coming into the state of Ohio, killing our citizens, affecting a lot of families like mine is going to continue to devastate our country if we let it. We've got to get control of the southern border and punish the Mexican drug cartels who are getting rich off of Biden's border policies.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here