Trump: JD Vance 'a Guy That Said Some Bad S**t About Me'

Stumping for Ohio GOP Senate primary candidate J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump explained his controversial decision to back a candidate — "a fearless MAGA fighter" — that once was critical of Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

"I'm very pleased to introduce the man with by far the best chance to defeat the radical Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate this November," Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night in Delaware, Ohio, as he introduced Vance to his supporters.

"You know what? He's the guy that said some bad s**t about me. But you know what? Every one of the others did also. In fact, if I went by that standard, I don't think I would have ever endorsed anybody in the country."

The other top candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary had asked Trump to not take a side in the race, while all were vying for votes from Trump's supporters.

But Trump has long maintained those former critics who get on board with his America first, Make American Great Again campaign can become his staunchest political allies.

"A lot of them said some really bad things, and ultimately I put that aside," Trump continued in the rally that aired live on Newsmax. "By the way, he's been like incredible ... and so have the others, for the most part. I guess, in all cases, the others have, but I have to do what I have to do.

"We have to pick somebody that could win, and this guy is he's tough. He's smart. He's a former marine. He's a Yale-educated lawyer."

"He fights like crazy, and he loves Ohio; and he frankly, he's a great Buckeye."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here