Vance to Newsmax: Open Border Imports New Voters for Dems

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that it's not necessary to guess why Democrats want an open border — just listen to what they say and believe them the first time.

In an interview with Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza at the southern border in Arizona, disrupted twice by a drone being flown by illegal migrants just two miles from their shooting location, Vance said Democrats give Americans "the why."

"You don't have to guess at it because they say it. Now, of course, they accuse Republicans of racism for saying this, but you just take the Democrats' own words. They say that they want to import millions of legal aliens, give them the right to vote, give them amnesty, and then they don't have to worry about persuading their own citizens anymore because they then have imported a new group of voters," Vance said.

"And it's really scandalous if you think about why wouldn't you want to persuade your own people that you have the best policies to improve their lives."

Vance was interrupted at the beginning of his answer by an update on the approaching migrants.

"It's like, this is our country, right? We're in our country, the United States of America, and we're worried about drones invading our airspace when the vice presidential nominee is here for an interview," Vance said.

As for Harris, President Joe Biden's "border czar" for the past 3 1/2 years, Vance said all he and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump have to do is "tell the truth."

"But the truth is that she has been the border czar for 3 1/2 years. It's been a total disaster," Vance said.

In a new ad, Harris touts the bipartisan border deal that Trump had killed, she claims. But in reality, the Ohio senator laid out the inherent problem with that bill.

"It would codify 'catch and release,' which is one of the reasons why we have such a terrible border policy. It would not end the millions of illegal paroles that Biden and Harris have implemented, which threw open the gates," Vance said.

"It would not reimplement Remain in Mexico, which is one of the ways that we had a better border policy. So it doesn't actually solve any of the problems.

"I just talked to the Border Patrol men out here. They said, 'We don't need new laws. We need a border czar that tells us that we're allowed to do our job.' That's what needs to change. And they've used this to distract from the fact that their policies have been a failure," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com