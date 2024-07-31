GOP Ad: Harris' Foreign Policy 'Clear and Present Danger'

A Republican PAC released a new video ad that labels Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy as being "clear and present danger."

Polaris National Security (PNS), funded by Polaris Action Inc., released the ad to help viewers "Meet Radical Leftist Kamala Harris," as the first seconds of the video show.

The minute-long spot reminds voters that Harris supported President Joe Biden's controversial military pullout from Afghanistan, did not visit the southern border for months after being named Biden's border czar, and called for a cease-fire in Israel's war against the Hamas terrorists.

The video shows former State Department spokesperson and PNS founder Morgan Ortagus asking: "Can she [Harris] go toe to toe with [China's] Xi Jinping, [Russia's] Vladimir Putin, with [North Korea's] Kim Jong Un, with the Ayatollah, if needed. That's what this election is all about."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., used social media to highlight that Harris said she was "the last person in the room" when Biden decided to pull out from Afghanistan.

"Kamala Harris was the last person in the room as Kabul fell and the Middle East caught fire," Britt wrote Wednesday morning on X. "She's the last person the American people need in the room as Commander in Chief."

The Polaris ad shows Taliban members taking control of Afghanistan while Harris says: "On the issue of Afghanistan, we have seen a successful drawdown of the embassy."

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, and 13 U.S. service members and roughly 170 Afghan civilians were killed during a suicide-bombing attack at Kabul's airport as a result of Biden's decision to the withdraw of U.S. troops.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday launched a new 30-second ad harshly criticizing Harris over illegal immigration and her role as the Biden administration's border czar.

"This is America's border czar. And she's failed us," the narrator states in the ad, which displays images and news coverage of violent crime allegedly carried out by migrants and will air in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.