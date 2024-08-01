Vance Slams Harris in Arizona as Failed 'Border Czar'

Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance blasted Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday during a tour of the U.S. southern border, saying the most vulnerable Americans “suffer the most” from Harris’ border policies.

In the day following former President Donald Trump’s lively discussion at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention, Vance sought to refocus the campaign on an issue most Americans support, a secure southern border.

Vance called out the media as being complicit in the damage the current administration has done saying they need to “tell the truth” about the true cost of an open border.

“The human toll of this is the thing we cannot forget,” Vance said. “We have got kids who can’t learn in schools because the schools are overrun with migrant children who shouldn’t be there. We’ve got hospitals where the wait times have exploded because illegal aliens are standing in front of the line of American citizens.”

The senator from Ohio stated the chaos at the southern border and the damage it has done to so many sectors of American life is because Harris and President Joe Biden “kept their promises” on the border. “They stopped deportations on day one, the stopped construction of the border wall on day one — they reinstated catch and release, and they stopped remain in Mexico.”

Vance said that he and Trump will return to the polices of the first Trump administration, most notably deportations and finishing the wall. “It’s unbelievable what we’re letting happen at the southern border, and it’s because Kamala Harris refuses to do her job,” Vance said. “Kamala Harris as border czar was asked to coordinate all these functions of government, and she’s done nothing.”

In discussing the border chaos with several residents and law enforcement personnel, Vance said the individuals he spoke with have “begged” Biden and Harris for leadership, yet “their border czar” ignores them.