Rep. Jason Smith to NewsMax TV: 'Biden Administration, They're Pretty Good at Doing Everything Wrong.'

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith decries President Joe Biden's immigration policy, saying, "They're pretty good at doing everything wrong. They're the ones who created the border crisis that we see right now. "

Smith appeared on Newsmax TV on Thursday's edition of The Chris Salcedo Show criticizing Biden's administration for their border policies, quoting data from Customs and Border Protection saying, "They released data today that said over 172,000 illegals crossed the southern border, that is more people than the entire population of Springfield, Missouri; here in my home state."

CBP stated the increase in illegals crossing the border had been a dramatic increase following previous months, "In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021."

Smith mentioned how many of the illegals who were captured "crossed the southern border" and that "we have seen documentations of people on the FBI terrorist watch list that have been apprehended at the border." Smith raised concerns, "How many do you think have not been apprehended at the border?"



Smith cited Biden's policies as a retaliation against Trump.

"And this is all the result because president Biden did not like trump's executive orders."

Smith states Biden restarted the border wall because he violated the law under the Budget Empowerment Control Act, "He stopped construction of the border wall...he illegally stopped the construction of the border wall. I mean, that's a violation of the Budget Empowerment Act. That was money that was appropriated in a bipartisan fashion—billions of dollars by congress. And president Biden stopped that money. That's why he's restarting it. Because he's learning that, in fact, he violated the law. He abandoned the wall and broke the law."



CBP continues to see high rates of illegals at the SouthWest border around 18,890 arrived in March and cites it as a 100 percent increase over February. Though less than 11 percent are unaccompanied minors, the CBP sees them as the most prominent demographic. Certain drug seizures have also increased at the border, cocaine interceptions increased 26 percent, methamphetamine seizures increased 91 percent, and seizures of heroin went up 22 percent.

