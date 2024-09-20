Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Investigate Possible Iran-Dem Collusion

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday there needs to be an investigation after Iran hacked former President Donald Trump's campaign and sent the information to President Joe Biden's campaign.

The FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday that Iranian hackers sought to interest President Joe Biden's campaign in information stolen from Trump's campaign. Emails were sent in late June and early July, before Biden dropped out of the race.

The emails "contained an excerpt taken from stolen, nonpublic material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," according to a U.S. government statement. The agencies said that no recipients responded, and a Harris campaign official said Thursday that "the materials were not used."

"There should absolutely be an investigation," Smith said on "National Report." "This is reckless behavior of Vice President Harris. The Democrats to collude with the Iranians, the same individuals that we know… are trying to assassinate Donald Trump alone. The Democrats are always guilty of what they accuse the Republicans of being in. They tried to say Russian collusion in the last election when, in fact, you should look in the mirror."

Smith said the thought of the Harris campaign or Biden campaign colluding with Iran is concerning.

"We need to look into it," Smith said. "We absolutely have to investigate it … because we don't know the answers to that. But if we find out that there was any collusion with the Democrats, with Vice President Harris, with Iran, we are going to be cleaning out some closets. Iran is not a friend to the United States or the former president."

