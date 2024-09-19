Rep. Smith to Newsmax: Trump 'Toughest Political Leader' in My Lifetime

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested Sunday in connection with an attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a country club in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the FBI.

Immediately after the failed attempt on Trump's life, the second of this year, he was back to campaigning across the country, and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump is "the toughest political leader that I have ever worked with in my entire time in public service."

"And to survive two different assassination attempts and to continue to lead and fight without tripping up anywhere. I'm superproud of him. Our country needs him. When you look at when he was president of the United States, we had the best economy in my entire lifetime," Smith said on "Newsline."

Smith also said the current administration has punished Americans with runaway inflation.

"Right now, under the leadership of Vice President [Kamala] Harris and President [Joe] Biden, we have an economy that is failing," Smith said. "We've seen the highest interest rates in more than two decades. We've seen inflation gone go up 20.3%, costing every American more to put food on their table, clothes on their backs and gasoline in their cars. We need Donald Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/findus"> Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: https://www.newsmaxplus.com/"> NewsmaxPlus.com