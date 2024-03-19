Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: Only 'Three Days' to Review DHS Funding Bill

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., emphasized to Newsmax on Tuesday the importance of thoroughly reviewing the impending Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill before voting on it.

"I look forward to actually see what's in the details of this. The bill has not even dropped. The text has not dropped, and members of Congress need to know what's in it before they vote for it, Smith said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"They said that you would have three days in order to review legislation before you can vote on it. Let's see if that happens," he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated Tuesday that the appropriations committees in Congress "are in the process of finalizing text and reports for Congress to closely review and consider ASAP," as reported by CBS News.

Congressional negotiators announced Tuesday that they have struck a deal with the White House regarding funding for the Department of Homeland Security, marking the culmination of discussions on a comprehensive funding package as the deadline for a government shutdown approaches.

"An agreement has been reached for DHS appropriations, which will allow completion of the FY24 appropriations process," said House Speaker Mike Johnson in a statement Tuesday morning. "House and Senate committees have begun drafting bill text to be prepared for release and consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as possible."

The latest package represents the second of two funding measures, following lawmakers' approval earlier this month of funding that addresses a smaller segment of the government.

