Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: CBO 'Fake Accounting' Is 'Bogus Math'

It is "just bogus math" when people use the "fake accounting" from the Congressional Budget Office to claim that extending the current tax law will add trillions of dollars to the national deficit, Rep. Jason Smith told Newsmax.

The "big beautiful bill," passed by the House, not only delivers on President Donald Trump's campaign priorities, but it will bring the "largest mandatory spending cuts" in U.S. history by shaving off $1.69 trillion, the Missouri Republican told "National Report" on Wednesday.

Smith, chairnan of the House Ways and Means Committee, added that the bill repeals more than $500 billion of the "green new tax scam," including $200 billion in electric vehicle credits.

"We also have the most significant welfare reforms in U.S. history, all within this bill," Smith said. "This is a very conservative bill."

He also pointed out, in response to complaints by former DOGE adviser Elon Musk, that by cutting $1.69 trillion in mandatory spending, "that is 300% to 400% more than what has ever been cut in the history of America."

"DOGE did some really great work over the last four to five months," he said. "They've cut about $175 billion. Our one beautiful bill cuts $1.69 trillion. That's a big difference."

But if the Senate doesn't pass the bill, "Americans will face the largest tax increase in the history of America," said Smith.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com