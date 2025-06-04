WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rick scott | one big beautiful bill | inflation | donald trump | agenda | balance | budget

Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Bill Must Balance Budget to Curb Inflation

By    |   Wednesday, 04 June 2025 09:36 AM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott insisted on Newsmax on Wednesday that he supports President Donald Trump's agenda and wants to see his "one big, beautiful bill" get passed, but he is concerned that inflation will not get under control until lawmakers start balancing the budget.

"We're running $2 trillion deficits every year," said the Florida Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Interest rates are not going to come down until we start balancing the budget."

Scott said that as governor of Florida, he balanced the state's budget every year.

"What we've got to do is go line by line through this budget and figure out how do we save money," he said. "What Elon Musk and DOGE have been doing shows us that there's unbelievable waste in the federal government. We've got to take our time, find the savings, get the spending under control, and that's what I plan on doing."

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 09:36 AM
