N.C. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Trump to Focus on 'Public Safety' in Speech

Thursday, 05 September 2024 02:34 PM EDT

Jason Simmons, the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party, told Newsmax on Thursday that former President Donald Trump will focus on "public safety" during his address to the National Fraternal Order of Police in Charlotte this week.

The Fraternal Order of Police's national board of trustees is holding its annual fall meeting from September 4 to 8 this year, with a board meeting set for the 6th and 7th. This will mark Trump's fourth visit to the Tar Heel State in as many weeks, according to local NBC affiliate WXII12.

Simmons told "Wake Up America" that Charlotte "voters consistently tell us that the economy is the number one issue, followed by the border and crime."

He went on to say that during his address to the Fraternal Order of Police's national board of trustees on Friday, Trump will continue "to talk about public safety and how he will make sure to restore law and order to our country."  

Simmons added, "As you see President Trump today, he's going to be talking about the economy and making sure to highlight the stark differences between where he would lower taxes, reduce regulation, and unleash American energy independence to be able to make our economy once again the shining bastion it was during his administration."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 05 September 2024 02:34 PM
