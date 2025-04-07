Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: 'Trust President Trump' on Tariffs

When it comes to tariffs, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Monday that people need to "trust President [Donald] Trump" because "he's done this before" and "we had a great economy."

"Everyone needs to remember that America is in the catbird's seat," Marshall said on "Wake Up America," "that everybody needs us way more than we need them. We are the largest consumer market in the world. Last year, [former President] Joe Biden gave us $1.2 trillion in a trade deficit. So, we traded goods back and forth, and the rest of the countries, everyone else, ended up with $1.2 trillion more than we do. So, that needs to be addressed.

"When I hear the word tariff, I think about the word jobs – American jobs. Jobs coming back home. Already we've seen $3 trillion committed to investing into America. That's going to mean hundreds of thousands of jobs. But along with that, Congress needs to do our job. We need to roll back regulations, we need to cut taxes, and we need to make energy affordable. If we do those things, our economy is going to grow, grow, grow good American jobs, and that's what's going to give us long-term success in this country."

Wall Street reacted to Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement last week by nose-diving, wiping out $5 trillion in U.S. equity market cap in two days. Marshall chalked the mainstream media's doomsday coverage of the situation up to its disdain of the president.

"They hate President Trump," he said. "They went from obsession to absolute psychosis now. They're way beyond obsession; they have a psychosis now, and they're detached from reality. Remember, Trump 45 gave us the strongest economy in my professional lifetime: low inflation, low interest rates, low unemployment. [There was] a good jobs report recently, as well. So, this tariff [situation] is one small piece of a bigger economy."

The latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 228,000 jobs were added in March. Marshall said that figure is nearly "twice as many jobs as people were predicting," adding that "they were quality jobs."

"Most of Joe Biden's jobs that he added were government jobs and part-time jobs," he said. "In this jobs report, a lot of these are construction jobs, they're full-time jobs; they're not government jobs. This is the tip of the iceberg. I think at the end of the day, that's part of the American dream, right? To be able to have a job that you can support your family and maybe be able to afford to buy your first house and buy your first pickup truck and maybe even your first bass boat.

"So, I think that we're going in the right direction," Marshall said. "It's a great jobs report, it's a good first number. I told one of my friends yesterday, look, this is complicated. But trust President Trump, he's done this before; we had a great economy. I think that this is the start of a golden era."

