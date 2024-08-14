NC GOP Chair to Newsmax: Trump Has 'Great Record' in State

Donald Trump has a "great record" of winning in North Carolina, a state that will prove vital to his chances this fall, state GOP Chairman Jason Simmons told Newsmax ahead of the former president's rally in Asheville Wednesday afternoon.

"We've seen in the last two cycles, President Trump has a great record of winning and so we have continued to expect him to have great success," Simmons said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" of Trump, who took North Carolina in 2016 and 2020.

"We expect he'll be able to then win once again in the White House."

Pennsylvania and Georgia are also vital to a Trump win this fall, and Simmons said he thinks his state will see a "very healthy dose" of Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, "making sure that their message gets out, one that continues to resonate with voters across North Carolina."

Trump will speak out about the economy in his Asheville address, ​​scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET, and how the Biden-Harris administration has "failed voters time and time again," said Simmons.

"Where we're paying more than $1,000 [more] per month for the average family of four for the same goods and services that we did under President Trump," said Simmons. "The economy has been crushed here in North Carolina as well as across the country, and the voters are looking for relief," he added.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is framed by the blue cities of Charlotte and Raleigh, but Simmons said the state is more than just those two places.

"That's all we've ever seen Kamala [Harris] and the Democrats campaign in," said Simmons. "President Trump is taking his message to the voters across North Carolina, as we're seeing him here today in rural Asheville and the surrounding areas, being able to talk to voters about the important issues."

Meanwhile, much has been made about the "joy" involved in the Harris-Tim Walz campaign, but Simmons insisted there is much joy among Trump's supporters as well.

"I walked by the arena yesterday and you already had people well in advance of President Trump's arrival, camped out ready to hear a true message of joy, a message that is going to be able to tell people once again, I did it, and I'm going to do it again," said Simmons.

But with Harris and President Joe Biden, an "absence of joy" has been seen, "where voters have absolutely been oppressed under [their] burdensome regime."

