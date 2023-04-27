Jason Miller to Newsmax: Carlson Firing 'Bad' for Democracy

Jason Miller, the longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that Tucker Carlson's firing from Fox News is bad "for democracy."

Fox fired Carlson earlier this week, a move that apparently came as a surprise to the conservative commentator, who has yet to publicly address his dismissal apart from a two-minute video he posted to Twitter in which he discusses various "things you realize" after you "take a little time off."

Miller said on "John Bachman Now" that Carlson's ousting "is really bad, not just for the current state of play with regard to politics, but even for democracy."

He added, "We talk about freedom of speech being able to speak out, I mean, the fact that Tucker Carlson was literally the No. 1-ranked show host, not just on Fox but on all of cable, is pushed out. I think a lot of people are looking and saying that is because of his viewpoints because he can't be controlled, because Tucker Carlson is an independent voice and because he made the unforgivable sin of having an interview with President Trump that stretched over a couple of nights."

Miller continued, "A lot of people are looking and saying the two [are] probably connected. They don't have any particular insight, but it's not a good look."

