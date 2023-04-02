Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Mar-a-Lago Speech Tuesday Night

Former President Donald Trump has planned an 8:15 p.m. ET speech Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Sunday morning.

The speech, which will air live and in its entirety on Newsmax, will come just hours after Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan court after District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury delivered an indictment Thursday.

"President Trump is very emboldened; he's very strong; he feels the support from all the people who are backing him," Miller said, breaking the news on Newsmax. "So tomorrow, on Monday, he'll be flying up to New York — of course heading down the courthouse on Tuesday morning.

"And then — it's going to be announced here very shortly — President Trump is going to be giving a speech on Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago 8:15 p.m. I think the entire world will be watching just how strong and just how fervent he is, that we must continue this Make America Great Again movement, because you can't have Trump policies without President Trump.

"Nobody wants to go see the tribute band when the Rolling Stones are still playing. They're here for President Trump and the Republican Party is solidly behind him."

Pollster Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates has shown the indictment has boosted internal campaign polling for Trump, who has turned a 12-point lead on the field to 30 points.

"As Jim pointed out, even in the general election, he has a decisive lead over Joe Biden," Miller said.

The arraignment reportedly was planned to be after 2:15 p.m. ET, but Miller alluded to a Tuesday morning trip to the courthouse, representing a potential change in the timetable.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is at least a two-hour flight wheels up to wheels down from New York City.

