Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump's Message to Prosecutors Vital

Former President Donald Trump delivered an important message with his call to "fire the radical Marxist prosecutors destroying America," one of his advisers, Jason Miller, told Newsmax on Friday.

"I think a lot of Americans are recognizing this is a problem for the first time and that it's a two-tiered system of justice in the United States," Miller said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It's not just the weaponized prosecutors or judges that are in our system. Even the fact that George Soros spent $40 million to elect these radical DAs all over the country."

Miller also on Friday discussed Trump's $500 million lawsuit against his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who is a key witness in the felony trial against the former president in New York City.

"If you play stupid games, you're going to win stupid prizes," Miller said. "[He] is someone who clearly violated his fiduciary obligations to President Trump, violated confidentiality agreements, violated attorney-client privilege, and has been illegally profiting off of the president. And so that's why President Trump filed this massive lawsuit."

But Cohen continues to disparage Trump, including on television interviews with CNN and other outlets, Miller said, while calling for someone to intervene and get him to stop.

"Somebody, some friend, some neighbor just needs to be like, 'Hey, you've got to know when to say when, Michael. Stay away from the cameras. You're not doing yourself any favors,'" Miller said. "This guy is a convicted perjurer and a liar, and he can't stay away from the TV cameras."

Miller also spoke out about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign this spring or summer.

For one, DeSantis signed the state's six-week abortion bill into law without much fanfare, said Miller, adding that he thought the governor "would have taken the opportunity to do something for the people in Fort Lauderdale who've been hit by the massive flooding, historic flooding, that they've had over the last couple of days."

At the same time, DeSantis has to "run his own campaign" for president, as it's "clearly already started, even if he hasn't formally filed the paperwork."

As for the abortion bill, "by signing something late at night, it seems like you don't want to be doing it," said Miller.

Meanwhile, Trump's oldest son Donald Jr. has been criticizing DeSantis for being out of state while the flooding is going on in Fort Lauderdale, and Miller said his complaints are "spot-on."

"It's a simple phone call," Miller said, adding that the governor could still have called the mayor of Fort Lauderdale or county officials, or held a video press conference.

"Or even smarter, maybe you don't take off on a political trip when you have this massive flooding issue, generational, if not century, significant flooding in your own state," Miller said. "That shows that DeSantis really doesn't know where his priorities are. He doesn't know how to lead and how to campaign at the same time. This is something I think is going to prove to be a real problem as he enters this race."

