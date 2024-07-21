Jason Miller to Newsmax: Dems Attack Trump Out of 'Sickness'

Democrats are attacking Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "almost out of a sickness" after the assassination attempt that could have claimed his life, Jason Miller, a senior adviser for the former president, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It's really disappointing to see the Democrats doing this," Miller told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," calling for unity from one side of their mouths but then pivoting to "some sort of bizarre 'whatboutism' and saying that this wasn't real."

Dr. Anthony Fauci has referred to Trump's wounded ear as being a "superficial" injury, and MSNBC's Joy Reid tried to compare the near-assassination to President Joe Biden's COVID infection, said Miller.

"Only one person in the country right now is truly leading on the effort to unite us and that's President Trump," said Miller. "We saw it in his speech at the convention, and we've seen it in his actions ever since."

The United States is "entirely too divided," Miller added, and that means there must be someone in the White House who can bring it back together.

But the Democrats are too busy trying to turn the news away from the chaos surrounding Biden's age and health, said Miller, and turning their attacks to Trump.

Miller also commented on a Washington Post report that the Secret Service denied requests from Trump's security detail for additional resources and personnel, saying that it is "in essence" accurate.

"We have got to make sure that we protect our national leaders who are running for office," said Miller. "What happened this past weekend can never happen again. So that report is accurate, that the Trump team was denied extra security, according to The Washington Post."

Meanwhile, Trump has also promised to restore peace to the world, and Miller said that he can deliver on that because of his strength.

"The important thing for us to keep in mind here is that to have stability around the world, to protect democracy around the world, we have to have a strong American presidency," said Miller. "Keep in mind, when Joe Biden had that disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, that was the very moment when Vladimir Putin said, I am going to go into Ukraine. I'm going to put the wheels in motion because Biden is so weak."

The aggressive actions against Taiwan and Israel also happened because of Biden's weakness, said Miller.

"We have to return President Trump to stop these foreign conflicts," said Miller. "President Trump was able to do it with peace through strength. Look how he was able to get North Korea to stop their missile testing. These are such transformative events during President Trump's first term that there is hope that we can bring it back."

