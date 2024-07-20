WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | assassination | secret service

WaPo: Secret Service Denied Previous Trump Security Requests

Two FBI investigators scan the roof of AGR International Inc, the building adjacent to the Butler Fairgrounds, from which alleged shooter Matthew Thomas Crooks fired at former President Donald J. Trump, in the aftermath of the attempted assassination at a campaign rally on July 14, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty)

Saturday, 20 July 2024 07:40 PM EDT

The Secret Service denied requests by Donald Trump’s team for additional tactical support at several campaign rallies despite claims from officials that that wasn’t the case, reports the Washington Post.

The report comes a week after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, an incident that has raised serious questions about security footprint and rooftop access at the event – the would-be sniper fired shots from about 163 yards away from the president’s position on a rooftop no one was manning.

Initially, the Secret Service denied claims by Trump’s team that previous requests had been denied.

“The assertion that a member of the former president’s security team requested additional security resources that the U.S. Secret Service or the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed is absolutely false,” said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, in a statement on the day after the shooting.

Guglielmi recanted, though, after stating that he learning new information.

“The Secret Service has a vast, challenging, and intricate mission,” he said in a statement to the Post. “Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other difficult environments. We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs.”

