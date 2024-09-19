Jason Miller to Newsmax: Teamsters Show Trump Shifted GOP to Working Class

The Teamsters Union's decision against endorsing either presidential candidate, coming after most of its polled members said they back former President Donald Trump, shows that the GOP nominee has "shifted this party to be the party of the working class," campaign senior advisor Jason Miller told Newsmax on Thursday.

"No. 1, it's because the economy has gone so terribly under Harris and Biden that even a staunch constituency that's normally viewed as being Democratic, such as the Teamsters, said, We can't do this," Miller told "Wake Up America."

Trump, he said, had a "great economy" and has laid out plans to rebuild it, particularly the 15% corporate tax for companies that manufacture goods in the United States, which will create new jobs.

However, the lack of an endorsement is also because Democrat nominee Kamala Harris "has gone so far to the left," said Miller.

"Think about the Green New Deal," he said. "Think about all of their efforts to push companies to invest overseas, where President Trump is trying to get them to invest here in the U.S."

The union reported that almost 60% of Teamsters members in an electronic survey said they support Trump, compared to 34% for Harris, and a phone survey showed Trump leading by 58% to 31%.

"That is a clear signal of where their membership is," Miller said. "And if the Teamsters are that strongly with President Trump, think about the rank and file of the UAW or any of the other labor unions."

Trump, meanwhile, said during his rally in Long Island, New York Wednesday that he could take the state.

Miller said that even though New York is typically a blue state, "you don't know how things are going to break down in the home stretch."

"There is an important line in that speech last night where President Trump talked about rejecting this culture of blue state failure that we've seen from Democratic politicians," said Miller. "This culture of spending too much and not allowing police to do their job and really allowing so many of our big cities to get away from us, we have to get that back."

It was also important for Trump to show that he is campaigning hard for every vote, "and that's something that you don't see from Kamala Harris right now," said Miller.

Harris is focusing on Democrat constituencies, but not making a "real effort" to reach out to people who are not traditional Democrats, he said.

As a result, some of Harris' numbers are starting to drop after the "media halo effect" she had when she took over the race from President Joe Biden," said Miller.

"What little we do know about her is a massive tax hike, and she wants to go and have a mass amnesty for 20 million-plus illegal aliens here in the country," he added.

Trump is talking about trips to Springfield, Ohio and Aurora, Colorado, both cities that have come under the national spotlight because of immigration, he added.

"Even the ones who came here illegally, Kamala Harris, has given temporary protected status to, so that means American taxpayers are paying for everything," he said.

