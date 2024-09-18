Trump on Long Island: I'm No Threat to Democracy, Dems Are

Former President Donald Trump told an energized crowd in Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday night that he has a message for Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats: Despite all their fearmongering, he's not a threat to democracy, they are.

"The message is, it's time to stop the lies," Trump said at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. It was his first campaign rally since the Secret Service foiled a second assassination attempt Sunday in Florida.

"Stop the hoaxes," Trump said. "Stop the smears. Stop the lawfare and the fake lawsuits against me and stop claiming your opponents will turn America into a dictatorship.

"Give me a break. Because the fact is that I'm not a threat to democracy, they are. They're doing things in politics that have never been done before in the history of our country, and worst of all, with their open borders and bad elections, they have made us into a Third-World nation, something which nobody thought was even possible. Americans deserve a campaign based on the issues. We try and keep it on the issues."

Trump thanked God for sparing his life a second time. In the first attempt, Trump was struck in the right ear by a bullet fired from Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from about 130 yards away on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

While playing golf in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, a Secret Service agent shot at a suspected gunman, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, hiding in the bushes a few hundred yards away on the hole ahead of where Trump was playing.

"There are those that say he did it because Trump is going to turn this state around, he's going to turn this country around, he's going to make America great again and we're going to bring back the religion into our country," Trump said.

"These encounters with death have not broken my will. They have really given me a much bigger and stronger mission. They've only hardened by resolved to use my time on earth to make America great again for all Americans, to put America first."

