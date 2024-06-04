Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: DA Bragg 'Started a War Which Will Not End'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg caused "immeasurable" damage to the country's justice system by bringing the business records charges against former President Donald Trump for political reasons, Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz warned on Newsmax.

"He started a war which will not end," Dershowitz told "Wake Up America." "All sides will now consider the criminal justice system as fair game for weaponization in a partisan way. It's just awful what he's done."

Bragg will be remembered "negatively in history" after having helped "destroy the neutrality and impartiality of our criminal justice system," Dershowitz added. "No rational person would believe that this prosecution would have been brought against anybody other than Donald Trump because he's running for president.

"This is selective injustice."

However, Trump "is not going to jail or prison before the election," even if Judge Juan Merchan does sentence him to be behind bars after his felony convictions, according to Dershowitz, the author of "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law."

"One, he doesn't want the sentence reversed or the conviction reversed," he said. "No. 2, he doesn't want the sentence to help Trump become elected. This has nothing to do with justice or fairness. Merchan is a 'get Trump' judge. He's trying to do as much harm to Trump as he can, consistent with his own reputation."

Dershowitz predicted Merchan will sentence Trump to about two years in jail, but then suspend the sentence to send a message he "deserves the two years because he did something terrible."

But, Dershowitz maintained, Trump "didn't do anything wrong."

"The trial's now over, and I still don't know what he was convicted of," he said. "I don't know, was he intending to defraud the voters intending to defraud the IRS, intending to defraud the people who he filed the corporate forms for? The jury didn't tell us. The judge didn't demand that the jury tell us."

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden's trial on gun charges opened Tuesday, and Dershowitz commented it is still not too late for there to be a plea bargain, but the case is open and shut.

"He's fortunate to have a superb lawyer, Abbe Lowell, who will do the right thing for him," he said. "I don't believe he'll get any prison time either."

Dershowitz also dismissed speculation the president visited his son Beau's widow Hallie to try to shift her testimony against his other son, Hunter, with whom Hallie had an affair after her Beau's death. The visit came on the ninth anniversary of Beau's death from cancer.

"I've known Joe Biden since 1980," Dershowitz said. "He's a very compassionate man. I can easily understand why he would want to visit with somebody so close to him and so reminiscent of his son. I would be very surprised if this was anything but an emotional and social and family visit."

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden should be held accountable because the "law should apply equally to everybody," Dershowitz said.

"If he's found guilty, let's see what other people facing comparable criminal charges get ," he concluded, "and whatever that is, that's what he should get.

"There should be no addition or subtraction based on the name Biden."

