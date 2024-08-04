WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kamala harris | husband | doug emhoff | admits | affair | kerstin emhoff

Kamala Harris' Husband Admits Affair Ended First Marriage

Sunday, 04 August 2024 09:18 AM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband on Saturday admitted he had an affair that caused the ending of his first marriage.

Doug Emhoff, who's married to the presumptive Democratic Party's presidential nominee, provided a statement confirming a DailyMail.com report that his first marriage ended after he impregnated his children's nanny.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin [Emhoff's wife] and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff said in a statement to CNN.

DailyMail.com reported the woman, Najen Naylor, was forced to leave her job as a teacher at an elite private elementary school in Culver City, California, where she had been teaching the Emhoff children and moonlighting as a nanny for the couple.

Naylor, 47, reportedly did not keep the child resulting from the affair.

Emhoff, 59, and ex-wife Kerstin, 57, ended their 16-year marriage in 2009 after she discovered the affair. At the time, their son Cole was 15 and daughter Ella was 10.

Emhoff married Harris in 2014, when he was working as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles and she was California attorney general.

According to CNN, Emhoff's extramarital affair was known four years ago to President Joe Biden's vetting committee that was helping the then vice president choose a running mate.

Harris, herself, is vetting potential vice-presidential candidates now. She became the presumptive Democrat nominee after Biden ended his reelection campaign July 21.

The Harris campaign declined comment on the report of the affair or Emhoff's statement.

"Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together," Kerstin Emhoff said in a statement Saturday,

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 04 August 2024 09:18 AM
