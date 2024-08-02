Whatley to Newsmax: Trump 'Not Hesitant' to Debate Harris

Former President Donald Trump is not hesitant to debate and wants to have "multiple debates" with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, said Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley.

"I think that any opportunity we have to get him side-by-side with Kamala Harris is going to be a win for President Trump," Whatley said Friday on Newsmax's "National Report."

"The fact that Kamala Harris would actually have to stand there and talk without a teleprompter would be very good news, right? Because she has refused to do that since she became the nominee. Not one single unscripted comment, not a tough question from any reporters whatsoever, she needs to have that scrutiny. I think that that's an essential part of running for it.

"Donald Trump, he goes to the National Association of Black Journalists event, very off the script, and takes tough question after tough question after tough question. Where was Kamala Harris? We are very happy to have those conversations in front of every American family, in front of every American voter."

The Democratic National Committee's newest advertising campaign, launched Friday, taunts Trump for not committing to a debate with Harris.

The DNC has purchased large ads that dominate the digital homepages of major local newspapers in states where Trump plans to campaign in the coming weeks. The ads say "the convicted felon is afraid to debate" and question if that is due to his stance on abortion.

Trump has suggested the Sept. 10 debate on ABC News should be moved to Fox News. Last week, in a phone call with reporters, Trump was asked if he'd commit to debating Harris at least once. He responded: "Oh, yes, absolutely. I'd want to," and he said there was an obligation to debate.

In an interview on Monday, Fox News host Laura Ingraham repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he would commit to a debate.

"The answer is yes, but I can also make a case for not doing it," Trump said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.