Mich. Bishop Apologizes for Calling Biden 'Stupid'

Bishop Robert Gruss, of Saginaw, Michigan, has apologized for remarks aimed at President Joe Biden, including calling him a "stupid" Catholic.

Gruss also had said Biden "is not living the life Jesus wants for him" during a recent talk on Christian forgiveness following a celebration of daily Mass, the National Catholic Reporter said.

Gruss maintained his April 5 comments were taken out of context.

A statement posted by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw from Gruss, read: "In a recent talk on Forgiveness and Unforgiveness, my comments about the president of the United States were taken out context. I was speaking in the context of forgiving the president and any people in government who offend us by their words and actions — that we cannot harbor resentment toward them because in doing so, it would be sinful. We must forgive them if we are to be free. You can find the whole talk online to understand what was really said.

"I used the word 'stupid' in reference to President Biden, recognizing that it was poor judgment in my choice of words. It was not meant to be disparaging, and I apologize.

"I will continue to pray for the president and all political leaders, that they may seek and be guided by the Spirit of Truth. I encourage people of all faiths and goodwill to pray for our great nation."

According to the Catholic Reporter, Gruss had said dring his April 5 presentation: "I don't have any anger toward the president. I feel sorry for him. I'm not angry at him; he's just stupid."

Gruss also said that Biden, a supporter of abortion rights, demonstrates ignorance "in the sense of not knowing."

"It's not stupidity in a derogatory way. It's stupidity in the sense of he doesn't know until he does things," Gruss said.

"So I'm not angry at him. I feel sorry for him, that's different.”