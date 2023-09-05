Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden 'Weak and Incompetent'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, called President Joe Biden "weak and incompetent," in a Newsmax interview Tuesday on "Newsline," but suggested Vice President Kamala Harris is even worse.

When asked if he thought Biden's age (80) would convince the president to drop his reelection bid, he responded, "He's going to be there because he is stubborn."

Miller said he was not concerned about speculation that former first lady Michele Obama would eventually enter the race.

"I don't see there being any chance of that. I think the Obama's are happy being very rich," he said.

"But, when I hear this talk about Joe Biden potentially stepping aside, I think, putting politics aside for a moment, we should all be very worried about what that would look like. For as weak and incompetent as Joe Biden is, imagine if the reins were handed over to Kamala Harris. That is a scary thought. That's a very scary thought."

"But polling shows President Trump is going to beat Joe Biden, and he's going to beat Kamala Harris. I'm not worried about that," he said.

Miller ran through Trump's accomplishments as proof. "The fact of the matter is that the Bidens haven't built anything except for a grifting empire over the last decades," he said. "You can't point to a single building Biden bas built, a single golf course he's developed.

"He hasn't launched one of the most successful television shows in history. All the Bidens have done is sell access to Joe. Tens of millions of dollars the Biden family has made selling off Joe's name."

He said Trump's spirits have been buoyed by recent polling. He noted that of eight recent polls, Trump beats Biden in five of them, one shows they're tied and, Biden is the winner in the remaining two.

