Jason Miller to Newsmax: Most Voters See Trump Charges as Political

Former President Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax Friday that most voters see the charges made against Trump as political.

"Right now, voters are looking at all of the trumped-up Trump charges in one ball, whether it be New York, or whether it be Jack Smith times two, or whether it be Fani Willis, voters are realizing that this is election interference," Miller said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday.

"Whether it's a plurality or an outright majority, most voters think that there are politics that are at play here."

Miller said that people can see how bad the economy is and know that Democrats and Biden are using the cases to distract people from the real issues.

"Biden's economy right now is one of the worst in American history," he said. "You look at the inflation rates over the last 2.5 years, they have been through the roof, almost record-setting."

He said that while the rate came down a little in the last month or so, people are still not "embracing" Bidenomics.

"It's like, Hey dummies, everything is still becoming more expensive faster than the rate of wage growth," he said. "This is a real problem for them, so people realize it's election interference, and they realize that they're now using the weaponization of government, the weaponization of lawfare to come after President Trump."

Trump was indicted for a fourth time in Georgia on Monday for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results there.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the charges against Trump and 18 of his allies including several of his lawyers Monday night.

The 98-page indictment charges all 19 with violating that state's Racketeer Influenced and Corruption Organization statute usually reserved for organized crime cases, The Associated Press reported.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election result," the AP reported Willis saying when she announced the indictment on Monday.

Trump is also facing a state felony indictment in New York, and two federal indictments in Florida and Washington, D.C., on an array of issues including falsifying business records, mishandling classified materials after leaving the presidency, and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Altogether, Trump is facing hundreds of years in prison if convicted on all the counts.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!