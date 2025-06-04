Stephen Miller: Bill 'Most Essential Piece of Legislation'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller made the case for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" budget reconciliation bill in a series of posts on social media this week.

In the X posts, Miller outlined why the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" is the "most essential piece of legislation currently under consideration in the entire Western World."

Miller's Wednesday morning post sought to clarify what he calls one of the "bigger points of confusion on the BBB" – "spending vs. tax cuts."

"The lefty CBO [Congressional Budget Office] says extending the 2017 tax cuts (preventing their expiration) increases the deficit," Miller wrote. "Some critics have seen this figure and claimed or implied the bill increases *spending.* Even according to CBO, the bill cuts spending over $1.6 trillion. So when a libertarian (eg [Sen.] Rand [Paul, R-Ky.]) attacks the 'deficit' impact of the bill they are attacking the tax cut.

"A second major point of confusion is what's actually in a reconciliation bill. It is not an appropriations bill, or a general budget bill. It provides no funding or authorization for 99%+ of the operations of government. It was written not by appropriators but some of the most conservative members of the House. It has not a single Democrat provision or vote."

The bill will "increase by orders of magnitude the scope, scale and speed of removing illegal and criminal aliens from the United States," Miller wrote Tuesday, adding that now is "the only chance to pass these immigration enforcement measures with 218 [House Republicans] and 50 [GOP senators]."

In addition to the "most significant border security and deportation effort in history," Miller said that the bill contains the "extension and expansion of the Trump Tax Cuts," which he says is actually what the CBO is scoring – "not spending, TAX CUTS" – and the "largest welfare reform in history, CUTTING almost $2 trillion in spending (net)."

Miller also addressed critics of the massive measure who say the bill should be broken up into more manageable chunks.

"For those saying do separate bills, each would then require 60 votes (needing [Sen. Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.]) instead of 50," Miller wrote. "Reconciliation is a special process each fiscal year where you can make fiscal changes with 50 votes. That's why BBB is the vehicle for tax cuts, deportations and welfare reform."

In the reconciliation process, Miller said, "you can't make 'discretionary cuts' (eg the bureaucracy) just mandatory (eg food stamp reform)."

"Discretionary cuts happen through a separate process known as 'rescissions' (also 50 votes)," he wrote.

Miller wrapped up his Tuesday night thoughts on the BBB by saying it's "the most MAGA bill ever passed by the House, and it's not even close."

"BBB was designed by President Trump and his allies in Congress to deliver on his core campaign pledges to voters and that is exactly what it does," he wrote. "Certain libertarians in Congress, who are not MAGA, have their own agenda…and it's not yours."