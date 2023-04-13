×
Tags: claudia tenney | alvin bragg | trump

Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Disbar DA Bragg Over Trump Case

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 12:16 PM EDT

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is committing "election interference" with his case against former President Donald Trump, and he should be "disbarred for this, or at least censured by the New York State Bar Association," Rep. Claudia Tenney said Thursday on Newsmax.

"I may submit a letter on that," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "With his malicious prosecution or selective prosecution, [this] is a blatant violation of the ethical considerations every lawyer must live up to, if you're going to be a member in good standing of the New York State Bar Association."

Tenney, an attorney, said Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has filed a civil suit against Trump in connection with his businesses, have "combed over" more than 11 million documents from the Trump administration "in search of a crime."

This is a "witch hunt, something that is prohibited by our system of justice," Tenney said. 

"You don't go looking for a crime," said Tenney. "You have to have probable cause, and these people don't seem to have [a] probable cause and that's why so many people in the legal world have passed over this, even people who don't like President Trump."

Tenney also discussed the leaked documents concerning the United States' overseas intelligence programs and said she has questions about reports indicating the person who leaked the information is a gun lover in his 20s who has been talking about the documents in his Discord chat group online.    

"He likes God, and he likes his guns, and he likes NASCAR, so that makes him a villain right away," said Tenney, adding that it's "weird" that he's being portrayed that way. 

"We don't know who leaked the Dobbs decision," she said. "We don't know who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. Why aren't these pieces of information coming up? I think it's suspect why The Washington Post has the ability to leak out classified information, which it apparently did."

Tenney said she's also concerned that the leaked documents are sending a message to U.S. allies that the U.S. can't be trusted.

However, it's not known how much of the leaked information has been verified, said Tenney.

"Then our allies don't trust us with the spying aspect of it," she added, pointing out that the "FBI is spying on our own citizens and colluding with big tech to spy on our own citizens … this raises more issues than it actually answers."

Tenney, though, said that the more she hears about the documents, the more questions she has.

She said she also wants to know why President Joe Biden is traveling around Europe "and not dealing with this issue."

"This is of primary importance, especially to our allies," she said. "The information, if true, shows that were spying on our own allies, Israel, and others." 

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
