Trump: 'Fire Radical Marxist Prosecutors'

Amid massive crime waves sweeping Democrat-run cities in America, while time and resources are being focused on myriad investigations into him, former President Donald Trump is vowing to "fire the radical Marxist prosecutors destroying America."

"There is no more dire threat to the American way of life than the corruption and weaponization of our justice system — and it's happening all around us," Trump begins in his latest 3-minute "Agenda 47" campaign policies video posted to social media. "If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.

"As president, it will be my personal mission to restore the scales of justice in America. We will have fairness and equality under the law."

Trump and like-minded conservatives have denounced the funding tied to liberal activist billionaire George Soros in an agenda for criminal justice reform that is denounced as soft on crime. Trump's policy video vows to root out the liberal activist agenda and potential corruption if elected as the 47th U.S. president.

"To that end, I will appoint U.S. Attorneys who will be the polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys and others that are being appointed throughout the United States," he continued. "Very unfair to our population. Very unfair to our country.

"They will be the 100 most ferocious legal warriors against crime and communist corruption that this country has ever seen.

"As we completely overhaul the federal Department of Justice and FBI, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local District Attorneys. And that’s what we have — they are Marxist in many cases."

Marxist ideology in criminal justice is related to critical race theory and a rebuke of capitalism.

"The Marxist critique of criminal justice does lead to moral condemnation," a 1987 DOJ abstract reads. "Capitalist criminal justice wrongly punishes people because their acts are caused by socially conditioned antagonism to their fellows in conjunction with limited and unstable opportunities to satisfy their needs and desires."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

"By refusing to charge countless crimes, these Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal racial discrimination," Trump denounced in his agenda video.

"In Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA's offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal Civil Rights law."

Trump specifically referenced the case of an Austin, Texas, Army sergeant who killed a Black Lives Matter protester – a group that is openly Marxist – who had pointed a gun at him.

"As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob," Trump continued in his agenda video. "I will also order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense, which is under siege nationwide."

Trump added a rebuke of Biden administration Justice Department efforts to investigate Catholic Americans, anti-abortion advocates, and school parents it had attempted to brand as "domestic terrorists."

"In addition, we will have a complete investigation into the use of police state tactics by federal authorities to arrest conservatives and Christians," Trump added. "We will find out who ordered it, and we will hold them totally accountable.

"There is much more that we must do. We have to confront this radicalized law in schools. You take a look at what they've done to our schools, our beautiful schools.

"We have to reform the far-left Bar Associations and stop the purge of Conservative lawyers from major law firms."

Trump finished with a rebuke of "Marxist barbarians."

"I will do whatever it takes to save our legal system — among the greatest achievements of western civilization — from the Marxist barbarians who seek to destroy it," he concluded. "And we will do that, we will save it."