WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jason miller | donald trump | covid-19 | anthony fauci

Jason Miller to Newsmax: Fauci Was 'Just Guessing'

By    |   Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:06 PM EST

We can "give a little bit of grace" when we talk about mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Anthony Fauci was not honest with the American people, senior advisor to President Trump Jason Miller told Newsmax Wednesday.

A lot of people made mistakes during that time, Miller said.

"And I'm going to give a little bit of a grace when we talk about a global pandemic, but here's where it was so wrong, what Fauci did ... they were guessing, but they were telling the American people they had the exact science," Miller told "Finnerty."

"They knew exactly what was going on. President [Donald] Trump was being criticized for being xenophobic somehow because he shut down travel with China, where, again, it's the China virus, that's where it came from.

"That's just a matter of fact, came from the lab in Wuhan. But they would attack President Trump and say he's being xenophobic," Miller added, saying that the instructions and mandates from Fauci were really just guesses.

No one is expected to get a global pandemic correct right away, but "you have to be honest with the American people about what you know and what you don't know," Miller said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
We can "give a little bit of grace" when we talk about mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Anthony Fauci was not honest with the American people, senior advisor to President Trump Jason Miller told Newsmax Wednesday.
jason miller, donald trump, covid-19, anthony fauci
251
2024-06-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 11:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved