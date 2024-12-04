Jason Miller to Newsmax: Fauci Was 'Just Guessing'

We can "give a little bit of grace" when we talk about mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dr. Anthony Fauci was not honest with the American people, senior advisor to President Trump Jason Miller told Newsmax Wednesday.

A lot of people made mistakes during that time, Miller said.

"And I'm going to give a little bit of a grace when we talk about a global pandemic, but here's where it was so wrong, what Fauci did ... they were guessing, but they were telling the American people they had the exact science," Miller told "Finnerty."

"They knew exactly what was going on. President [Donald] Trump was being criticized for being xenophobic somehow because he shut down travel with China, where, again, it's the China virus, that's where it came from.

"That's just a matter of fact, came from the lab in Wuhan. But they would attack President Trump and say he's being xenophobic," Miller added, saying that the instructions and mandates from Fauci were really just guesses.

No one is expected to get a global pandemic correct right away, but "you have to be honest with the American people about what you know and what you don't know," Miller said.

