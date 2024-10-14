Janiyah Thomas to Newsmax: Harris Has a 'Huge Problem' With Black Voters

Janiyah Thomas, Trump campaign Black media director, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running at the top of the Democrat presidential ticket, has a "huge problem" with Black voters.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Thomas discussed the disparity in the share of the Black vote Harris is garnering, according to polls, versus the historical share the Democratic Party has pulled in previous elections.

"She's a losing candidate and it's very apparently obvious, especially with Black voters," Thomas said. "She doesn't appeal to Black men especially and I think a lot of Black men are looking towards [former] President [Donald] Trump because we've seen what four years of her administration, along with Biden's administration, looks like and we've seen four years of President Trump's administration and I think that's made it very simple for a lot of voters because we want a stronger economy.

"We want safer neighborhoods. We want a secure border. And these are all things that President Trump is strong on."

Thomas said she thinks that former President Barack Obama scolding Black male voters for not supporting Harris' candidacy "did more harm than good."

"I've seen a lot of backlash from President Obama scolding black men and telling them who they should vote for, as if he's not this multimillionaire that is running Netflix, basically, and then going into our communities and telling everybody what they should do," she said. "I think it did a lot more harm than good, because Black people are not falling for the same tricks that the Democrats traditionally use.

"They're seeing the immigration in our communities, they're seeing how bad the economy is, and they're tired of it. They're ready for a change and that's why a lot of Black men are starting to look towards President Trump."

She also called Harris' offer of Black-only entrepreneurial loans a "very pathetic attempt in the last stretch" of the campaign to shore up the Black vote.

"If she wanted to do something for Black people she could have, but, in past interviews, she specifically said that she was never going to do anything specifically for Black people," Thomas said. "But now all of a sudden, she's had a change of heart because she's seeing the numbers slipping and she's trying to get back her loyal voting bloc."

The Trump campaign official said that the former president has done "a great job of going into [Black] communities and working to earn the vote."

"We've had to work very hard to get into these communities, do things that Republicans traditionally don't do, and I think it means a lot to Black people showing up in their communities and listening to the issues that we're facing," she added.

