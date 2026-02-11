Newsmax's James Rosen: Mike Tyson Joins MAHA Push

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has partnered with the Trump administration for its Make America Healthy Again campaign, Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen reported Wednesday.

Tyson joined Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday as they provided updates on federal dietary guidelines released last month.

"If you watched the Super Bowl, you saw Iron Mike Tyson starring in that Super Bowl ad sponsored by the MAHA Center, a nonprofit aligned with Secretary Kennedy that was called, 'Processed Food Kills,'" Rosen reported on Newsmax2's "Newswire."

"The officials announced plans to expand this campaign to include buses, billboards and other venues in every major American city, urging Americans to 'eat real food' and 'bite like Mike.'"

"At [Wednesday's] news conference, the former heavyweight champ joined the Trump Cabinet officials alongside posters showing Kennedy and Rollins participating in this campaign, each decked out with fake Iron Mike-style face tattoos."

Kennedy said the push is predicated on unprecedented levels of chronic illness and disease in American children.

"This is the defining health crisis of our time. Every parent in this country knows that something is wrong with the American diet," Kennedy said.

"Now, for the first time in a generation, you have leaders in Washington who are willing to confront the truth and to change course.

"And that change started because of President Donald Trump because he had the courage to take on the big food industry and challenge the status quo and put the health of American families and American children first."

Rosen reported that another element of the campaign is the development of a federal website, RealFood.gov, created by the White House's National Design Studio and its private-sector partners.

The officials also announced new directives to redirect federal spending away from junk food in schools, on military bases, and elsewhere.

