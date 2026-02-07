MAHA Super Bowl Ad Touts Mike Tyson's 'Eat Real Food' Push

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to appear in a Super Bowl advertisement promoting Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign and directing viewers to RealFood.gov, a federal site tied to the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The 30-second spot, funded by MAHA Center Inc., features Tyson delivering an anti-processed-food message and ends with a prompt to visit RealFood.gov for the latest federal dietary guidance.

Tyson also discussed the ad and his decision to partner with the MAHA Center in an interview segment published by CBS News.

The former champ describes severe personal struggles linked to overeating, including saying he "wanted to kill himself" earlier in his life and that his sister died of a heart attack at age 25, which he attributes to obesity.

The ad uses the slogans "Processed food kills" and "Eat real food," and frames the campaign as aligned with new federal dietary directives.

Those directives are publicly posted through the government's RealFood.gov portal, which promotes a redesigned "New Pyramid" that emphasizes protein, dairy, and "healthy fats," along with fruits and vegetables, and places whole grains as a much smaller tier.

Recent MAHA-related policy steps tied to diet and food reform include the Jan. 7, 2026, release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030, jointly announced by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, which the agencies describe as a major reset of federal nutrition policy.

Separately, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week it will exercise enforcement discretion to allow "no artificial colors" labeling claims when foods do not contain certified petroleum-based colors, while also approving beetroot red and expanding permitted uses of spirulina extract.

Tyson's most recent bout was a sanctioned professional heavyweight match against Jake Paul on Nov. 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson lost by unanimous decision after eight rounds, with judges scoring it 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

The fight was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds and was streamed by Netflix. The bout was originally slated for July 2024 but postponed due to illness, and Tyson was 58 at fight time.

Reuters contributed to this story.