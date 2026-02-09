Mike Tyson to Newsmax: I'm Fighting Against Obesity

Boxer Mike Tyson told Newsmax on Monday his next fight is one that hits very close to home.

The former heavyweight champion appeared in a Super Bowl advertisement promoting Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign and directing viewers to a federal site tied to the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The 30-second spot, funded by MAHA Center Inc., features Tyson delivering an anti-processed-food message and ends with a prompt to visit RealFood.gov for the latest federal dietary guidance.

Tyson said he went through a phase where he struggled badly with his weight.

"I started living bad," Tyson said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I started drinking a lot and gaining weight and being depressed."

Tyson said he gorged on Krispy Kreme doughnuts and would eat a quart of ice cream every hour.

"I was just killing it," he said.

Tyson said he was thrilled to partner with the MAHA Center.

"This is a really beautiful cause," Tyson said. "My sister died of obesity. She was 25."

The Hall of Fame boxer said he sympathizes with anyone who battles obesity.

"I always was conscious about anybody else that was in the condition my sister was," Tyson said. "My oldest sister died of obesity, and I never forgot that. It stuck with me," he continued.

"And when I see people in that condition, I have sympathy for them as well," Tyson added. "Obesity is a cause that I'm fighting for."

Tyson, who said he runs five miles a day, criticized ultra-processed foods.

"I always call it population control," he said. "Processed food is population control."

